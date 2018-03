Ambassador Nathan A. Sales To Travel to Tokyo

Washington, DC - Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will be in Tokyo from March 19-21.

He will lead the U.S. delegation at the Thirteenth Coordinating Committee Meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), which will serve to strengthen international cooperation on countering terrorism, discuss areas of future cooperation among the various working groups of the GCTF, discuss ongoing counterterrorism initiatives and introduce new ones.