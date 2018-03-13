FTC Proposes Repeal of Picture Tube Rule

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission is proposing to repeal its Picture Tube Rule.

The Rule (formally, the “Trade Regulation Rule Concerning the Deceptive Advertising as to Sizes of Viewable Pictures Shown by Television Receiving Sets”) was issued in 1966 to prevent deceptive claims about the size of television screens and to encourage uniformity and accuracy in their marketing. It requires marketers to base any screen size representation on the horizontal measurement of the actual, viewable picture area unless the marketer properly discloses its alternative method of measurement.

As part of its systematic review of all current FTC rules and guides, the FTC sought comments on the Rule in 2017. Based on comments received and prevailing market practices, the Commission proposes to repeal the Rule. The Commission seeks comment on the proposed repeal of the Rule.

The Commission vote approving the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was 2-0. The Notice will be published in the Federal Register soon. Instructions for filing comments appear in the Federal Register Notice. Comments must be received on or before May 14, 2018. All comments received will be posted on the FTC’s website. (FTC File No. P174200; the staff contact is John Andrew Singer, Bureau of Consumer Protection, 202-326-3234)