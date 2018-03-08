President Donald J. Trump Announces Key Additions to His Administration

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Key Additions to His Administration:

Dennis Dean Kirk of Virginia, to be a Member and Chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board for the remainder of a seven year term expiring March 1, 2023. Born and raised in Kansas, Mr. Kirk, Esq. graduated with honors from Northern Arizona University and Washburn University Law School. His federal employee civil service started as a trial attorney in the Bureau of Enforcement, Interstate Commerce Commission. He later served as Special Counsel, Office of General Counsel, Department of the Army, from 2005-2007. He reentered federal civil service as Associate General Counsel for Strategic Integration and Business Transformation, Department of the Army, from 2007-2012. During his civil service in the Department of the Army, he was recognized with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the Exceptional Civilian Service Award, and a Special Act or Service Award for saving the Army millions of dollars. Mr. Kirk is a contract litigation Partner with the law firm of Schmitz & Socarras, LLP.

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Designate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Heath P. Tarbert of Maryland, to be the acting Governor of the Inter-American Development Bank

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint James Morris to be the United States Representative on the Executive Board of the United National Children’s Fund

James Thomas Morris of Indiana, to be the United States Representative on the Executive Board of the United National Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Mr. Morris is vice chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. He served as executive director of the United Nations World Food Program from 2002-2007 in Rome, Italy. Concurrently, Mr. Morris served as the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Southern Africa, leading an effort to bring UN and humanitarian agencies together to address issues affecting more than 15 million people. In Indiana, Mr. Morris has demonstrated leadership in the corporate, nonprofit and government sectors. He was president of Lilly Endowment Inc. (1984-1988), chairman and CEO of IWC Resources Corporation and Indianapolis Water Company (1989-2002), and chief of staff for former Indianapolis Mayor Richard G. Lugar (1967-1973). An Eagle Scout, Mr. Morris has served many institutions in volunteer leadership roles, including Indiana University (as Trustee and Board Chair) and Riley Children’s Foundation (as Board Chair). He has also served United Way of Central Indiana, Indiana Youth Institute, Gleaners Food Bank, and Indianapolis Urban League. Nationally, he has assisted the American Red Cross, YWCA, Boy Scouts of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Mr. Morris earned a B.A from Indiana University and a M.B.A. from Butler University.