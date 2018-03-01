FVAP Release New Direct-to-Voter Training Video

Washington, DC - The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) announces its release of a new direct-to-voter training video which aims to increase overall awareness for active duty personnel on how to leverage its voting assistance resources for the 2018 primary and general election season.

The video serves as a step-by-step tutorial for absentee voting in the military, providing an overview of the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) absentee voting process. Sections of the video include how to use a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to register and request an absentee ballot, what to anticipate with arrival of state ballots, and completing a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB) if a requested ballot doesn’t arrive.

The video itself is broken down into single-topic parts for easy sharing across social media, or it can be viewed in full.



“This video is the latest example of how FVAP applies its research and program improvements,” stated FVAP Director, David Beirne. “FVAP went to great lengths to identify and use industry best practices for developing the video and its roll-out strategy so it will resonate for quick messaging and allow the military to focus on core missions, but also know where to obtain voting assistance.”



FVAP will distribute this video on social media, the Armed Forces Network (AFN), and through its key stakeholders.



For those looking to share this video, please visit: https://www.fvap.gov/militaryhowto