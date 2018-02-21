Wine, chocolate and your heart

Scottsdale, Arizona - Remembering Valentine's Day. Time to spoil your sweetheart with guilty pleasures. But, according to Mayo Clinic experts, a few of those guilty pleasures in moderation might be good for you.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Ian Roth takes a closer look at why some of the chocolates in that candy box and that glass of red wine with your romantic dinner actually could be good for your heart.

Valentine's Day is a day of romance and spoiling your partner with guilty pleasures. But what if some of those guilty pleasures didn't have to make you feel so guilty?

"We do know that real dark chocolate has some protective effects on the heart, and that it's not harmful," says Dr. Carolyn Landolfo, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.

But, Dr. Landolfo says, skip the milk chocolate, and stick to dark to really get those protective effects. And how about that glass of wine with your candlelit dinner?

"A small amount of alcohol, in particular the antioxidants and the flavonoids associated with red wine, can be very heart-healthy," says Dr. Amy Pollak, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.

But, Dr. Pollak says, women should stick to just one glass and two for men.

"First and foremost, everything in moderation," says Dr. Pollak.

So while you tend to matters of the heart this Valentine's Day, you may actually be taking care of your heart.

"I think you can have the doctor's stamp of approval to have a small piece of chocolate and a glass of red wine on Valentine's Day to celebrate heart health and love," says Dr. Pollak.