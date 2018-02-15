President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 4708 and S. 534 into Law

Washington, DC - Today, the President signed into law:

H.R. 4708, the “Department of Homeland Security Blue Campaign Authorization Act,” which permanently authorizes the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign program to issue Department-wide guidance and develop training programs to address human trafficking; and

S. 534, the “Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017,” which requires adults authorized to interact with certain minors and amateur athletes to report evidence of child abuse.