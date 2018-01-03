Tribute to President Monson from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement Wednesday, January 3, 2018, about President Thomas S. Monson:

We, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unitedly express our sincere sense of loss at the passing of President Thomas Spencer Monson. He was our prophet, our leader, our brother, and our dear friend.

President Monson lived an exceptional life of service. He served as an Apostle for more than 54 years, the last 10 years of which were as the President of the Church. From his earliest days of Church service to the very end of his faithful ministry, he never failed to bear witness, in word and deed, of the truth of the restored gospel and of the divinity of the Lord Jesus Christ.

We will miss his wisdom, his leadership, his meaningful example, and his loving kindness. However, we rejoice in his reunion with his beloved Frances, with other family members who have gone before, and with the prophets of God who preceded him in death, with whom he now stands. As his fellow servants, we echo the words of the Master: “Well done, thou good and faithful servant: … enter thou into the joy of thy lord” (Matthew 25:21).