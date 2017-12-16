270th Session Graduates from the FBI National Academy

Washington, DC - Two hundred and twenty-two law enforcement officers graduated Friday from the FBI National Academy program at Quantico, Virginia. The 270th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 49 states, as well as members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 20 international countries, three military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy program, held at the FBI Academy, offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia due to the accreditation by the university of the many courses offered.

The graduating officers were represented by the class spokesperson, Craig Wiles, Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans, Louisiana. A total of 50,587 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.