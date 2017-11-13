New app helps parents track child’s developmental milestones

Washington, DC - Is your child’s development on track for his or her age? Now you can find out with CDC’s new free Milestone Tracker app. The app makes it easy for parents to track, support, and celebrate their young child’s development.

“Skills like taking a first step, saying those first words, and waving ‘bye-bye’ are developmental milestones all parents anticipate and celebrate,” said CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D. “This CDC Milestone Tracker app gives parents tips to help their child learn and grow, a way to track developmental milestones, recognize delays, and the ability to share this information with their healthcare provider.”

The new app offers

Milestone checklists for children ages 2 months through 5 years, illustrated with photos and videos.

Tips and activities to help children learn and grow.

Information on when to act early and talk with a doctor about a developmental concern.

A personalized milestone summary that can be easily shared with the doctor and other care providers.

Reminders for appointments and developmental screening.

The Milestone Tracker app, available in iOS and Android, was developed by CDC’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early.” program to help parents, early care and education providers, and healthcare providers track developmental milestones in young children. Through this app and its many other parent-friendly tools, the program aims to improve the early identification of children with developmental delays and disabilities, including autism, so children and families can get the support and services they need as early as possible.

In addition to the app, CDC offers free children’s books, milestone checklists, and other resources that can be downloaded or ordered online. Most materials are available in English and Spanish, and some are available in other languages. For more information on the Milestones Tracker app, visit www.cdc.gov/MilestoneTracker. For more on CDC’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early.” program and other free tools for parents, visit www.cdc.gov/ActEarly.