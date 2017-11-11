First Lady Melania Trump's Visit to China

Washington, DC - Upon arriving in China, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in an arrival ceremony at the airport, followed by a welcome tea, a tour, and a couples dinner at the Forbidden City with President Xi and Madame Peng.

On day two, the First Lady and her husband traveled to the Great Hall of the People to take part in an official welcome ceremony. After the ceremony, Mrs. Trump and Madame Peng toured Banchang Primary School to participate in a variety of classes, including Peking opera, astronomy, fashion and design, calligraphy, cooking, and Chinese architecture. The tour ended with a cultural performance by some of the school’s students. Mrs. Trump then participated in a U.S. Embassy meet-and-greet, and ended the day with a state dinner and cultural performance at the Great Hall of the People.



On day three of her visit, Mrs. Trump visited the panda exhibit at the Beijing Zoo, then toured the Great Wall.



“This visit to China is something I will never forget,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “President Xi and Madame Peng were gracious hosts, and I was honored to participate in many cultural experiences and personal conversations. I believe both of our countries made great strides during this trip, and I look forward to future visits.”