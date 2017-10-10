Curacao Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, we send congratulations to the people of Curacao on the anniversary of Curacao Day.

"We thank the Government of Curacao for its steadfast leadership in supporting the region during the recent hurricanes. Our close coordination throughout these critical moments has underscored our shared values, our commitment to cooperation, and our mutual goals for a secure and prosperous region.

"The United States hopes to always strengthen ties, address regional challenges, and celebrate accomplishments with the people of Curacao. Such is the spirit of the United States and Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016.

"We extend to you and the people of Curacao our best wishes on the anniversary of Curacao Day."