Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan will visit the Yuma Main Library

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, September 27th, Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan will visit the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, to present a $ 26,750 ceremonial check granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The funds will be used to purchase several pieces of specialized assistive technology that can be used by children, teens, and adults with physical and mental developmental disabilities to launch the (Libraries Enabling Assistive Discovery) Technology Project at the Main Library.



This event is sponsored by the Yuma County Library District and Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc.



Wednesday, September 27th, at 11:00 a.m.



Main Library (Children’s Area), 2951 S 21st Drive, Yuma



All are welcome to attend this event! For more information, contact Sarah Wisdom, Community Relations Manager, at (928) 373-6483 or Hannah Stewart, Youth Services Manager, at (928) 373-6494.