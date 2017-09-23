Wells Fargo Waives Transfer Fees to Send Money to Mexico

Phoenix, Arizona - Wells Fargo & Company announced a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts in areas of central Mexico that were devastated by a September 19 earthquake. This donation will help the Red Cross assist with preparedness, relief and recovery efforts following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 200 people, injured hundreds more and destroyed buildings and key infrastructure throughout the region. Wells Fargo has maintained a presence in Mexico since 1860.

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this devastating earthquake and we are committed to helping them recover and rebuild as quickly as possible,” said Walfer Mejia, Wells Fargo’s country manager for Mexico.

To assist its customers who have family and friends affected by the earthquake, Wells Fargo also announced that it will waive transfer fees for ExpressSend® remittances sent from an eligible account to Mexico through October 6, 2017. The first remittance sent under each Service Agreement must be initiated in person at a Wells Fargo branch, though customers with an existing checking or savings account may be able to initiate their first remittance by calling the Wells Fargo Phone BankSM. Subsequent remittances may be initiated at a Wells Fargo retail banking branch, by calling Wells Fargo Global Remittance Services at 1-800-556-0605, or through Wells Fargo Online® at wellsfargo.com. Beneficiaries can receive funds at 11,600 locations and 16,900 ATMs in Mexico.

“We know many of our customers are eager to send money to help family and friends pay for critical needs like food and water, medical bills and home repairs, and we’re proud to help our customers send every possible dollar back home,” said Daniel Ayala, head of Wells Fargo's Global Remittance Services Group. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Mexico.”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $2.0 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,500 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 273,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2016 rankings of America’s largest corporations. The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked Wells Fargo No. 3 on its most recent list of the top corporate cash philanthropists. In 2016, Wells Fargo donated $281.3 million to 14,900 nonprofits and Wells Fargo team members volunteered 1.73 million hours with 50,000 nonprofits. Wells Fargo’s corporate social responsibility efforts are focused on three priorities: economic empowerment in underserved communities, environmental sustainability, and advancing diversity and social inclusion. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.