Discover Space

Yuma, Arizona - Discover Space: A Cosmic Journey is a national traveling exhibit that explores the fascinating world of space and astronomy. The exhibit covers topics such as the formation of planetary systems, asteroids and comets, Mars exploration, and solar storms and their impacts on Earth.

The Yuma County Library District’s Main Library was selected as one of eight sites nationwide to host Discover Space. Visitors to the exhibit can create their own virtual solar systems, build robots, learn how telescopes work, demonstrate their knowledge at a three-person quiz game, and try to save Earth from an asteroid impact!



The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony on Monday, September 18th, at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.



The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through December 8th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, and to schedule student field trips, contact Hannah Stewart, Youth Services Manager, at (928) 373-6468.



Discover Space: A Cosmic Journey, a traveling exhibition for libraries, is part of the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_NET) led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute. Exhibit partners include the American Library Association, and Lunar and Planetary Institute, and Afterschool Alliance. Discover Space is supported through a grant from the National Science Foundation.