FTC Warns Hurricane Victims About Flood Insurance Robocall Scam

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a flood insurance scam targeting those that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), homeowners and renters are getting fraudulent robocalls telling them their flood premiums are past due.

Don’t respond to these robocalls.

If you have flood insurance and you’re not sure what to do, read this FTC blog post: Hurricane Harvey scams: Callers lie about flood insurance.

If you suspect fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline toll free at 1-866-720-5721. Also report it to the FTC. Your reports help the FTC and other law enforcement agencies bring scam artists to justice and put an end to unfair and misleading business practices.

For information about how to help victims, and for dealing with and recovering from the storm, read FTC Advice for Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims.