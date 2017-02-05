White House National Security Advisor Announces NSC Senior Staff Appointments

Washington, DC - President Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael T. Flynn Thursday announced the following additions to the National Security Council senior staff.

"I’m incredibly excited about working with this talented group,” Flynn said. “With their diverse backgrounds in in business, law, technology, government, the military and the Intelligence community, they bring a wealth of experience and fresh ideas to the table. K.T. McFarland, Keith Kellogg know they’ll make great contributions to this Administration and to their country."

David Cattler will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President for Regional Affairs. In this capacity, he will oversee and coordinate the NSC staff’s regional senior directors and global security policy development and evaluation. Prior to his service at the NSC, Cattler served for more than 20 years in leadership positions in the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. He most recently served as the National Intelligence Manager for the Near East and he earlier held national and defense intelligence leadership roles and served as the Principal Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Military Issues within the National Intelligence Council, the Joint Staff’s Deputy Director for Intelligence, and the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s counterterrorism center. A 1993 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he was commissioned as a surface warfare officer and served in operations, combat systems, and engineering positions in two Aegis cruisers. He was awarded the Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Medal for service in the Joint Staff. He also holds a Master of Policy Management degree from Georgetown University.

John Eisenberg will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President, NSC Legal Advisor, and Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs. From 2006-2009, Eisenberg served as a senior national-security official at the Department of Justice. There, both as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel and as an Associate Deputy Attorney General, Eisenberg advised the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, and the Counsel to the President on complex national-security matters. During his time at the Justice Department, Eisenberg won several awards, including the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security. As a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, Eisenberg’s practice focused on white-collar, complex civil litigation, and data-security issues. He received a B.S. in mathematics from Stanford University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Kevin Harrington will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President for Strategic Planning. Before joining the NSC staff, Harrington was managing director and head of research for Thiel Macro LLC, a San Francisco-based global macro hedge fund. He also worked for its predecessor fund, Clarium Capital Management, and was a coauthor of the PayPal business plan. He consulted for the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC), a Stanford foreign policy think tank, on the security of fissile materials and the protection of critical national infrastructure, and was a doctoral candidate in physics at Stanford University, where he was an NSF Fellow. A Goldwater Scholar, Harrington conducted mathematics research for the Department of Defense, and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in mathematics and physics from the University of Idaho.

Kenneth I. Juster will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs. He will coordinate the Administration’s international economic policy and integrate it with national security and foreign policy. He will also be the President’s representative and lead U.S. negotiator (“Sherpa”) for the annual G-7, G-20, and APEC Summits. Juster has previously served in the U.S. Government as Under Secretary of Commerce (2001-2005), Counselor (Acting) of the Department of State (1992-1993), Deputy and Senior Advisor to Deputy Secretary of State Lawrence S. Eagleburger (1989-1992), and Law Clerk to Judge James L. Oakes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (1980-1981). In the private sector, Juster has been a Partner and Managing Director at the global investment firm Warburg Pincus (2010-2017), Executive Vice President of salesforce.com (2005-2010), and Senior Partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter (1981-1989, 1993-2001). Juster has also served as Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Harvard’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Asia Foundation, and a member of the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the American Academy of Diplomacy. Among his honors, Juster is the recipient of the Secretary of Commerce’s William C. Redfield Award and the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award. Juster holds an A.B. in Government from Harvard College, a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School, and a J.D. from the Harvard Law School.